On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searched for Betty Ellerbe, who was reported missing in the area of Philadelphia Drive in Rockingham. First responders located Ms. Ellerbe and she was transported to a local hospital in good condition. “Thank you everyone that assisted and to those that shared her picture,” shared Sheriff Mark Gulledge on Facebook. The Richmond County Emergency Management Team, Hamlet Fire & Rescue, FirstHealth EMS, Rockingham Rescue Squad, Cordova Fire & Rescue, NC SBI, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Rescue, Laurinburg Police Department and various various citizens volunteered for the search.