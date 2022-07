American Legion Post 147 Rockingham-East Rockingham, donated 10 new fans to Richmond County Aging Services on Monday, July 25, 2022.

In the photo are members of American Legion Post 147 and SAL ( Sons of the American Legion ) member of Squadron 147 Rockingham are Max Steele, Commander William Lunceford,Adjutant Robert Steele, Historian Phil Bradley, Finance Officer Wayne Johnson and First Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins.