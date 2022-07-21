On Wednesday, Sheriff Mark Gulledge recognized Lt. David Wall for completing the Law Enforcement Management Program and Death Investigation Program at Blue Ridge Community College. The program consisted of forensic procedures, major case interviews, basic crime scene reconstruction and investigative statement analysis.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Mark Gulledge recognized Lt. Mike Childers for completing the Law Enforcement Management Program at Blue Ridge Community College. It was a total of 300 consisting of training in first line supervision, internal investigations, field training, policy and procedures and ethical leadership. Childers is assigned as a patrol supervisor.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Mark Gulledge recognized Lt. David Wall for completing the Law Enforcement Management Program and Death Investigation Program at Blue Ridge Community College. The program consisted of forensic procedures, major case interviews, basic crime scene reconstruction and investigative statement analysis.