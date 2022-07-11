Home Features STEM a monster success FeaturesLifeLifestyle STEM a monster success July 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print During their summer of STEM, second graders learned all about transportation. They were able to ride in a monster truck, operate construction equipment and build and launch rockets. Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools During their summer of STEM, second graders learned all about transportation. They were able to ride in a monster truck, operate construction equipment and build and launch rockets. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 18.7 ° C 20.2 ° 17.3 ° 78 % 3.9kmh 73 % Tue 33 ° Wed 31 ° Thu 28 ° Fri 26 ° Sat 27 °