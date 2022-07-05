Home Features Beta Club competes in TN FeaturesLifeLifestyle Beta Club competes in TN For the Daily Journal - July 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print For the Daily Journal Ellerbe Middle School Beta Club is competing in the National Beta Club Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Ellerbe Middle School Beta Club is competing in the National Beta Club Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. For the Daily Journal View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 26.1 ° C 29.1 ° 22.9 ° 54 % 0.9kmh 9 % Thu 26 ° Fri 31 ° Sat 24 ° Sun 26 ° Mon 31 °