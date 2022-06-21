The Richmond Senior High School JROTC attended the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) at Fort Jackson! JCLC is a 7-day JROTC summer camp held at Fort Jackson, SC, where approximately 860+ Cadets from 65 high schools across North Carolina meet. Cadets engaged in activities such as rappelling, canoeing, obstacle courses, zip lines, orienteering, drill, ceremonies, and various other team-building events. The intent is to challenge cadets to develop their leadership, communication, and social skills.