The Ellerbe High School Class of 1962 held their 60th reunion at Pattan’s Downtown Grille last week. Of their graduating class of 37, 24 were able to attend their reunion, with one person traveling all the way from Nebraska. This reunion was the first time that many of them had seen each other in 10 years. Front: Norma Darnell Bright, Brenda McAuley Mitchell, Linda Wilson Garner, Jean Simmons Vest, Mary Allen Helms. Back: Joann Hancock Mercer, Mickey Meacham, Geroge Bostick, Glenda Hill Allen, Thelma Bowers Randall, Don Eanes, Lynn Bennett Anderson, Robert Williams, Johnny Miller. Not pictured: Robert Goins.