Home Features Congrats grads! FeaturesLifeLifestyle Congrats grads! June 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Congratulations to all of the Class of 2022 graduates! Richmond Senior High School held their graduation on Friday night. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Congratulations to all of the Class of 2022 graduates! Richmond Senior High School held their graduation on Friday night. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 21 ° C 22.8 ° 18.7 ° 63 % 0.9kmh 44 % Wed 24 ° Thu 24 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 20 °