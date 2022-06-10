Although the calendar says June 21 is the first day of summer, once local farm stands begin selling NC peaches summer is as good as here! Area farm stands are beginning to open up, and early peaches are ripening on trees. Summertime is synonymous with peaches!

Peaches originated in China, but are grown across North America. California is the number one peach producer in the US, followed by Georgia, South Carolina, and New Jersey. North Carolina used to be a big player in the peach industry in the early part of the last century. Here in the Sandhills, we have a venerable and romantic history with peaches. After World War I, many wealthy Northerners came down to the Sandhills as part of a “back to the land” movement in reaction to Industrialization in the North, and were instrumental in starting the peach industry in the region. The community of Derby is named for Roger Derby, who was one of the premier members of the group. At the peak of peach production in the Sandhills around 1920, there were 300,000 acres of peaches; now, there are just around 3,000 in the entire state.

None the less, our peach growing legacy is one we should honor and appreciate. In North Carolina, peaches are tree ripened and packed in the orchard. This means NC peaches are more delicious than any other. Peach growers in other states often grade peaches and pack for shipping. The peach is picked “mature” – less than ripe – so it can withstand the rigors of bouncing down a pack line, graded, packed, and stored before being shipped out. North Carolina growers got out of the shipper market decades ago, and you can taste the difference.

Not only do NC peaches taste better, many are distinctly North Carolinian, developed at the Sandhills Research Station in Montgomery County by specialists at NC State University. They have names like “Derby”, “Candor”, “Norman” and “Windblo”. Get to know your peach varieties! Each variety has a taste and quality that is unique. Many love the Windblo peach – one of the early freestone varieties that come off around July 4th most years – for its non-browning characteristics, making it excellent for canning. However, other varieties such as “Contender” and “Carolina Gold” were developed from Windblo, and are also non-browning. Customers look forward with great expectation to the freestone peaches which start to come off at the end of June. In fact, many people will pass by the first peaches of the season, which are “cling” peach varieties. “Cling” and “freestone” refer to the flesh of the peach that holds tight to the pit in early peaches, but let go of it in later maturing varieties. However, cling peaches, such as Derby, Clayton, and Rich May, have a wonderful flavor and texture and I think offer some of the best flavor of any peach! Though early varieties may be harder to find this year, give them a try. Some have the smooth, silky texture similar to a mango, but with the sweet-tart flavor of peaches.

I will sometimes get calls from homeowners who want to grow their own peaches. There are few things more challenging to grow than a peach. Our warm, humid summers means that several fungal and bacterial diseases – which are basically non-existent in dry California – require

constant management. There are also many critters, like June bugs, plum cucurlio (a weevil type insect), and stink bugs, just to name a few who love peaches too. I encourage people to buy from the local growers who have generations of experience growing peaches, and to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Bynum Farm in Windblow (which usually opens the first of July), and Triple L Farm in Derby both sell their own peaches, and the Berry Patch in Ellerbe sells locally grown peaches as well. You may also want to attend the annual Candor Peach Festival which this year is Saturday, July 16, in Montgomery County. The festival features a parade, music, vendors, food, and of course, plenty of peaches!