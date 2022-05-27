Seniors at Richmond Senior High celebrated their Senior Day with a class breakfast and video, before heading to the gym for fun and games. RSHS Seniors are set to graduate on June 10th at 8:00 p.m. at Raider Stadium. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

