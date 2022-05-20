ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Partnership for Children hosted Ms. Amy Cubbage, President, and Ms. Courtney Latta-Sosebee, Program Officer, from Smart Start- The North Carolina Partnership for Children in Richmond County this Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.

During their visit, Ms. Cubbage and Ms. Latta-Sosebee visited child care facilities, met with local officials and community members, and visited local attractions, like the Hamlet Depot and Museums.

While meeting local officials including Mayor Hutchinson and Mayor Blue, Ms. Cubbage shared the importance of advocating for early childhood education and the childcare workforce. She expressed her support for our local early childhood professionals and the needs of our community, wanting Richmond County’s voices to be heard.

Ms. Cubbage and Ms. Latta-Sosebee finished their visit by attending the Early Childhood Professional Appreciation Banquet held at Cole Auditorium. The evening was a time of food, fun, and fellowship. Dr. Sharon Little presented the keynote titled, “Resilience: The Formula for Success.” Recognition of WAGE$ participants, child care facilities with 4 and 5-star ratings and individual educational accomplishments were celebrated. Four awards were also presented. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges based on letters of support written by families, staff, and community members.

Ms. Cathy Wright of Washington Street Elementary won the “Bernice Ratliff Outstanding Teacher Award.”

Ms. Jeanny Hardee of Mount Olive Christian Child Care won the “Kathy Alexander Positive Attitude Award.”

Crystal Gary of CLG Child Care won the inaugural “Family Child Care Home Professional of the Year Award” and Sandhills Children’s Center won the “Center of the Year Award.” The evening concluded with every person in attendance winning a door prize from generous donors and event sponsors.

Richmond County Partnership for Children is a 501 (c) (3) with a mission to advance “a high-quality, accountable system of care and early education for each child beginning with a healthy birth, supports families to improve early childhood health and development to ensure children are prepared for success in school and a global community.” For more information, call 910-997-3773 or visit www.smartstartrichmond.org