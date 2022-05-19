The Richmond Senior High Drama Club presented “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” Thursday evening. A second performance will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Rockingham Middle Auditorium. All are welcome for the free event. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

