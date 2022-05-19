Home Features RSHS Drama Club comedy performance premieres FeaturesLifeLifestyle RSHS Drama Club comedy performance premieres May 19, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Richmond Senior High Drama Club presented “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” Thursday evening. A second performance will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Rockingham Middle Auditorium. All are welcome for the free event. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ The Richmond Senior High Drama Club presented “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” Thursday evening. A second performance will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Rockingham Middle Auditorium. All are welcome for the free event. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 15 ° C 16.2 ° 13.9 ° 54 % 1.3kmh 3 % Wed 17 ° Thu 11 ° Fri 16 ° Sat 18 ° Sun 13 °