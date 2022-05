The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.

April 14, 2022

Amber and Phillip Myers, Hamlet, a son, Jenson Samuel Blaze Myers

April 26, 2022

Nakita Kelly and Steven Blyther, Aberdeen, a daughter, Choyce Marie Blyther

April 29, 2022

Diamon Jackson, Hamlet, a daughter, Bella Jackson