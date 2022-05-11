HAMLET — Carolinas College of Health Sciences and Richmond Community College are announcing a new partnership focused on helping nurses advance their education. The new Fair Transfer Promise Agreement creates a seamless academic experience for community college nursing graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.

The agreement between the two colleges allows nursing graduates who have received their Associate Degree Nursing (AND) from RichmondCC to receive guaranteed admission into the Carolinas College RN-BSN program, assuming all conditions below are met. Qualified students will also receive guaranteed transfer of all ADN credits toward their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), meaning they can complete the program as quickly as possible – potentially in as few as 12 to 18 months. All participants must meet the following conditions:

1. Applicants must complete a program on or after the effective date of this agreement and must have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.25.

2. Applicants must have earned a grade of “C” or higher in courses outlined in this agreement.

3. Applicants must hold a current unencumbered license as a registered nurse.

The BSN program is offered 100 percent online, so students do not have to travel to complete their degree.

Students must have followed a prescribed five block course list in completing their ADN and must have already completed all required credit hours. Applicants not meeting the eligibility requirements of the Fair Transfer Promise Agreement may apply directly to the Carolinas College RN-BSN program, and transfer credits will be determined on a course-by-course basis.

“Our goal is to help students make the transition from their associate degree to their bachelor’s degree as seamless as possible,” said Dr. Hampton Hopkins, president of Carolinas College of Health Sciences. “This new partnership will make sure that students get as many credits as possible as they step in to our BSN program. It’s a tremendous value – not only does it allow them to finish as quickly as possible, but it ensures they get their BSN in the most cost-effective way.”

Carolinas College is working to secure similar partnerships with other college nursing programs in the North Carolina Community College System.

“We are excited to be the first college to join Carolinas College in creating this opportunity for our nursing graduates to further their education and further their careers,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC.

Carolinas College of Health Sciences is a public non-profit college owned by Atrium Health. Located in Charlotte, Carolinas College launched its 100% online RN-BSN program in 2020. Graduates are exceptionally prepared to excel in their nursing careers. Nurses who earn a BSN have greater career opportunities with the ability to assume more responsibility, earn a higher salary and lead their colleagues in new ways.

Students graduating from the Associate Degree Nursing program at RichmondCC on May 20 can get started this summer. To learn more about the Fair Transfer Promise Agreement, contact Patsy Stanley, director of Career & Transfer Services, at [email protected] or (910) 410-1830.