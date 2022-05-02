<strong>6th Grade A Honor Roll</strong> — Front row: Brooklyn Tyler, Ella McIntyre, Jazlyn Garcia, Kennedy Baldwin, Emery Thompson and Anthony Williams Second Row: Grayson Roscoe, Alanna McBride, Cathy Thao, Ariana Marcelion, Jack Barberousse, Carley McCormick and Devin Sanders Back Row: Caroline Robbins, Ashanti Covington, Kaylee Connor, TeMaya Lockhart, ZyRihanna Robinson, Sierra Sudler, Alexander Zapata, Aralyn Mimes and Jaden Ingram

6th Grade A Honor Roll — Front row: Brooklyn Tyler, Ella McIntyre, Jazlyn Garcia, Kennedy Baldwin, Emery Thompson and Anthony Williams

Second Row: Grayson Roscoe, Alanna McBride, Cathy Thao, Ariana Marcelion, Jack Barberousse, Carley McCormick and Devin Sanders

Back Row: Caroline Robbins, Ashanti Covington, Kaylee Connor, TeMaya Lockhart, ZyRihanna Robinson, Sierra Sudler, Alexander Zapata, Aralyn Mimes and Jaden Ingram

<p><strong>7th Grade A Honor Roll</strong> — From left to right: Giovani Chavez, Kenley Grace Smith, Natalie Hudson, Tanaja Harrison, Zikhiya Thompson, Lillian Hill, Madyson Cloninger and Cole Lambeth</p>

7th Grade A Honor Roll — From left to right: Giovani Chavez, Kenley Grace Smith, Natalie Hudson, Tanaja Harrison, Zikhiya Thompson, Lillian Hill, Madyson Cloninger and Cole Lambeth
<p><strong>8th Grade A Honor Roll</strong> — Front row: Yulissa Avalos, Briery Chaparro, Lucero Morales, Hayllie Valk and Lexi Brewington</p> <p>Second Row: Mackenzie Hill, Alyssa Sellers, Zoey Robson, Sadora McCauley, Parker Rhyne, Carson Hunsucker, Austin Taylor, Colton Brown, Elen Fonseca, Lukas Gilliam and Alexander Leon</p> <p>Not Pictured: London Saunders</p>

8th Grade A Honor Roll — Front row: Yulissa Avalos, Briery Chaparro, Lucero Morales, Hayllie Valk and Lexi Brewington

Second Row: Mackenzie Hill, Alyssa Sellers, Zoey Robson, Sadora McCauley, Parker Rhyne, Carson Hunsucker, Austin Taylor, Colton Brown, Elen Fonseca, Lukas Gilliam and Alexander Leon

Not Pictured: London Saunders

ELLERBE — Ellerbe Middle School has released their honor for the third nine weeks. A Honor Roll is listed under the photos.

A/B Honor Roll:

• 6th Grade — Lal Awmi, Josiah Baldwin, Carson Boyle, Canales Francisco, Isabella Chavez, Taevian Cotten, Ashton Covington, Nivea Dumas, Jacqueline Gopar, Kaylee Lampley, Payton Norris, Trystin Rogers, Juan Romero, Ijanae Short and Efrain Soto

• 7th Grade — Jaiden Abney, Madeline Carriker, Ashley Domingues, Alisson Santiago, Mariana Aguilar, Hayden Holmes, Zoe Isaac, Macie King, Dawtan Kistler, Landon Legrand, Mayte Angel, Jeffrey McAuley, Emma Monroe, Briar Murphy, Da’Marion Smith, Ashton Terry, Leonel Vences, Annaise Ward and Adrian Sanchez

• 8th Grade — Essence Barringer, Edin Carillo-Felipe, Addison Connor, Brandon Cummings, Ethan Hogan, Rianna Jones, Jacquelin Martinez, Kaylee Quick, Addison Raines, Jake Richardson, Tahid Rucker, Zykira Steele, Blake Terry, Marshall Walker, Michael Wiek and Jocelyn Juarez