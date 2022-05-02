7th Grade A Honor Roll — From left to right: Giovani Chavez, Kenley Grace Smith, Natalie Hudson, Tanaja Harrison, Zikhiya Thompson, Lillian Hill, Madyson Cloninger and Cole Lambeth

ELLERBE — Ellerbe Middle School has released their honor for the third nine weeks. A Honor Roll is listed under the photos.

A/B Honor Roll:

• 6th Grade — Lal Awmi, Josiah Baldwin, Carson Boyle, Canales Francisco, Isabella Chavez, Taevian Cotten, Ashton Covington, Nivea Dumas, Jacqueline Gopar, Kaylee Lampley, Payton Norris, Trystin Rogers, Juan Romero, Ijanae Short and Efrain Soto

• 7th Grade — Jaiden Abney, Madeline Carriker, Ashley Domingues, Alisson Santiago, Mariana Aguilar, Hayden Holmes, Zoe Isaac, Macie King, Dawtan Kistler, Landon Legrand, Mayte Angel, Jeffrey McAuley, Emma Monroe, Briar Murphy, Da’Marion Smith, Ashton Terry, Leonel Vences, Annaise Ward and Adrian Sanchez

• 8th Grade — Essence Barringer, Edin Carillo-Felipe, Addison Connor, Brandon Cummings, Ethan Hogan, Rianna Jones, Jacquelin Martinez, Kaylee Quick, Addison Raines, Jake Richardson, Tahid Rucker, Zykira Steele, Blake Terry, Marshall Walker, Michael Wiek and Jocelyn Juarez