ROCKINGHAM — Ashley Chapel Education Center has released their honor roll for the 3rd nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• 10th Grade — Jose Gomez Morales

• 11th Grade — Yajaira Cortes Suarez

A/B Honor Roll

• 8th Grade — Chloe Williams

• 9th Grade — NeAnte Galbreath

• 10th Grade — Zy’eria Robinson

• 11th Grade — Taniyah Graham, Nakiyah Townsend, Antonio Ellerbe