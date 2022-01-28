How to manage mud in your pastures

Last week our county was covered in a white blanket of snow. Many folks, including myself, got the rare opportunity to spend the better part of the weekend playing in the powder. Although snow makes for a lot of fun, it can also be an inconvenience to livestock owners who must care for their animals 24/7. Living in the south, we all know it doesn’t take too long for that blanket to seemingly disappear in the matter of a few hours. Unfortunately, what’s left behind can be an even bigger headache to livestock producers. Mud.

Livestock of all kinds can be negatively impacted by muddy environments. Animals use more energy standing and moving across soft muddy ground than hardened or dry surfaces.

Mud tends to cause animals difficulty when treading through it to get feed and water. This has a compounding effect by decreasing feed intake and increasing energy requirements, which leads to a decrease in animal performance (i.e. lower weight gains in cattle). Additionally, muddy conditions can lead to increased calf or kid sickness, and hoof rot. For horses, slick conditions can increase the risk of a leg injury. These issues underline the importance of implementing practices to help mitigate mud issues around your livestock.

Tips for managing mud:

• Keep your pastures green year-round: In the winter when bermudagrass pastures go dormant, a large amount of precipitation is not utilized, which can lead to excess soil moisture. Overseeding pastures with winter-hardy forages like cereal rye, ryegrass, wheat and crimson clover will provide actively growing root systems that soak up water, stabilize the soil and provide footing for livestock.

• Practice rotational or controlled grazing: Don’t graze your winter forages when soils are saturated with water. Although most of these forages can withstand foot traffic in normal conditions, when there is a large amount of moisture present, soils become soft and young plants can be damaged by hooves. Intermittently graze overseeded pastures when conditions are good and follow with periods of rest.

• Have a devoted sacrifice lot: When conditions are not suitable for grazing, a strategically constructed “sacrifice lot” can be used to feed hay and other supplements. When selecting an area for a sacrifice lot, find the highest point such as a ridge or hilltop. These areas are naturally the driest and tend to shed water quickly.

• Strive to reduce hay waste: Excess hay waste is not only an expensive mistake, it’s also a large contributor to muddy conditions during the winter. Research has shown that cattle will waste up to 45% of hay-fed free choice without any restrictions. Feeding hay in smaller quantities and utilizing heavy-duty hay rings or bale feeders helps minimize the amount of hay that will be wasted and trampled into the ground.

• Move hay rings and feeders frequently: Feeding hay in the same location throughout the winter will lead to large amounts of hay and manure build-up. Moving hay rings

often will spread waste out in a thinner layer which will give existing grass a better chance of re-growing in the spring.

No matter the type of livestock you raise, muddy conditions can negatively impact animal performance. There is no silver bullet when it comes to mud management in pastures but implementing some minor changes in the way you feed hay and manage pastures can cut down on the amount produced. If you have any questions regarding livestock or pasture management please contact Anthony Growe at the Richmond County Extension office.