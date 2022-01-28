Hamlet-native named to college’s Dean’s List

BRIDGEWATER, VA — Kearston E. Bruce, of Hamlet, N.C., was named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College. Bruce is a(n) Health and Exercise Science major at Bridgewater.

Bruce was among more than 500 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president.

Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.