Military veterans of Rockingham Moose Lodge continue to serve

After a year of false starts, Veterans representing all branches of the U.S. Military were finally able to continue a public service to the Senior Citizens Veterans at the Hamlet Senior Center.

The ad hoc group of Moose Lodge members has been providing lunch to the Senior Citizens Veterans twice a year for the past five years. In what began as a last-minute favor to these Senior Veterans, it is an endeavor that has blossomed into something that the military veterans of Rockingham Moose Lodge look forward to doing.

A spokesperson for the group said that only Military Veterans of the Lodge are asked to participate in keeping with the theme of Vets being there for Vets. He further said that Rockingham Moose Lodge provides its community throughout the year with Holiday events and the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner each year in December.

And while many Veterans groups in the County, like VFW, American Legion, DAV, et al provide year-round activities geared toward Military Veterans, this niche opportunity to serve others has provided the Rockingham Moose Lodge Military Veterans with another way of saying, “Thank you for your Service.” We look forward to our next opportunity to say it again.