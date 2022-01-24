It was ‘s-no-w’ fun being indoors this weekend

Benson Starling, Cooper Braddock and Paislynn Braddock on a four-wheeler. Who knew that snowmen could rock some Raider gear? Jaxson sliding on his snowday. He also jumped on the trampoline full of snow and tried to build a snow house for his cat Sunshine. Brittany Knight and Cooper Braddock with their snowman. Cameron and Lillian making snow angels. Ciera Lee, Nicholas Lee and Dixie Lee enjoying the snow.

Who knew that snowmen could rock some Raider gear?

Sledding on a road in Ellerbe.

Jaxson sliding on his snowday. He also jumped on the trampoline full of snow and tried to build a snow house for his cat Sunshine.

Cameron and Lillian making snow angels.

Brittany Knight and Cooper Braddock with their snowman.

Benson Starling, Cooper Braddock and Paislynn Braddock on a four-wheeler.

Ciera Lee, Nicholas Lee and Dixie Lee enjoying the snow.

Daily Journal Staff