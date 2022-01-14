Free pre-pharmacy tech classes to help prep students for RCC program

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is offering free pre-pharmacy technician classes that will help people brush up on skills they will need to be successful in the Pharmacy Technician I program.

The Pre-pharmacy Tech Math class will be held Jan. 24 – March 16 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. This class will focus on math skills.

The Pre-pharmacy Tech Career Readiness class will be held Jan. 25 – March 17 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. This class will focus on study skills.

Classes will be held at the Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham.

To register for classes or schedule TABE testing, call Student Services at (910) 410-1700.