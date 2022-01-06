RCC announces honor lists for 2021 fall semester

Related Articles

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2021 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

PRESIDENT’S LIST:

Anson County

Susan Lear

Jarvis Peguese

Shaina Thompson

Wade Wallace

Leslie Wright

Chatham County

Alyssa Roberts

Edgecombe County

Ta’Jiyah Jones

Mecklenburg County

Nicholas Vue

Richmond County

Abdelaziz Aldeek

Christain Alshaif

Rachel Auman

Kitty Baucom

Dana Blubello

Weston Boyette

Keisha Bright

Maren Carter

Kylie Caulder

Payton Chappell

Taylor Chappell

Faith Coker

Jalice Copeland

Stewart Davis

Aliyah Dees

Carson Dixon

Patricia Evans

Cristian Garcia

William Gardner

Kimberly Goodwin

Lance Greene

Hayden Hadinger

Amber Henson

Reyna Hernandez-Lopez

I’Nia Hough

Jude Howard

Danielle Jackson

Gabrielle Jackson

Erin Jernigan

Christopher Jones

Johnnie Jordan

Savannah Jordan

Mary Killough

Jaleah Leak

Narklin Leviner

Kenleigh Locklear

Mark Lynn

Annaston Martin

Ana Martinez

Gwendolyn Mason

Addison Massey

Cameran McAuley

Kirsten McDonald

Rebeca Mendoza

Rianna Morman

Donald Morton

Marley Moss

James Newton

Nicholas Nguyen

Taylor Oldham

Dhruvil Patel

Tessa Perez

Hoang Pham

Victoria Player

Robert Potter

Tobias Puma

Sophia Arwen Razon

Virginia Saiz

Randi Shankle

Zalayell Short

Victoria Stilwell

Brianna Sudler

Cody Troxler

Lorenzo Vega-Vazquez

Jessica Whitewater

Abigail Williams

Robeson County

Destiny Chavis

Robyn Gagnon

Heather Hall

Taren Oxendine

Scotland County

Carter Adkins

Llaniyah Allen

Hope Blue

Valeria Carranza-Rueda

Matthew Deese

Matthan Easterlin

Cameron Gagnon

Mariana Garcia

Kyrie Griffin

Wilson Hawn

Tina Hudson

Stacey Jacobs

Andrew Johnson

Robert Lewis

Jalayha Mackie-McGirt

Brooklyn Mahar

Katherine McDavid

Olivia Peal

Joseph Peed

David Reyes

Adriana Rodriguez

Kathy Roscoe

Ameliah Rose

Alyssa Stubbs

Haleigh Stubbs

Shamara Thomas

Mikayla Tucker

Hunter Webb

Hasson Williams

Madison Williams

Laura Wlodarczak

Congyeng Xiong

Out of State

Himansu Patel

DEAN’S LIST:

Anson County

Heidi Amin

Ashley Micka

Carteret County

Kaitlyn Lawrence

Cumberland County

Jordan Stewart

Harnett County

Bryan Mason

Hoke County

Tynslee Steed

Mecklenburg County

Rachell Harrington

Montgomery County

Jessica Majors

Orange County

Madeleine Hudson

Randolph County

Austin Morrow

Richmond County

James Ammons

Laperria Andrews

Thomas Barbee

Destiny Barrick

Ashlyn Bouldin

Malekia Byrd

Xiomara Campos Pascacio

Emily Canter

Leonard Capel

Joshua Cartrette

Sherry Chang

Charles Clark

Bailey Conn

Claire Davis

Latashia Diggs

Robert Dotson

Delaney Driggers

Jacob Estridge

Justin Farmer

Andrew Garcia

Lawrence Garner

Alexis Gathings

Dustin Glidewell

Lesleigh Glidewell

Chloe Goins

Ana Gomez-Rubio

David Greene

Sevin Gunter

Tarnise Harrison

Kayla Hawkins

Anthony Haynes

Angelis Hernandez

Miguel Hernandez

Alexis Hoffman

Macy James

Jaheim Jenkins

Alston Johnson

Maggi King

Kaitlynn Lacey

Justin Mabe

Angelica Mendez

Carolina Mendez

Joseph Miles

Alexandria Moore

Dylan Moore

MaKayla Parks

Vishal Patel

Mitchell Paul

Brandon Preslar

Dorinda Quick

Laci Ricks

Monica Shelton

Savannah Shepard

Autumn Shepherd

Benjamin Snider

Samuel Stallings

Elena Torres

Abbey Webb

Haley White

Chloe Wiggins

Brandon Wilson

Sarah Yaklin

Angeli Yang

Taylor Young

Robeson County

Emily Barton

Shallotta Blue

Derrick Brown

Haley Chavis

Ian Emanuel

Jarrett Hunt

Brooklyn Oxendine

Monique Williams

Bryce Woods

Scotland County

Diamond Baldwin

Ashtie Barzinji

Ashley Bethea

Trevor Boyd

Ethan Brayboy

Simuel Brown

Noah Coe

Amber Cook

Hayley Creed

Isaac Dowagiac

Douglas Ferrell

Hannah Goff

Samuel Hall

Elaina Howard

Kristen Jacobs

Alexis James

Jeanna Jones

Emily Jordan

Terri Knight

Caleb Kramer

Micayah McLaughlin

Kaylee Miller

Timothy Moraida

Shannon Norton

Stephon Proctor

Guwanna Rocha

Angela Rowson

Gracelyn Shy

Kayla Strickland

Rickey-Paul Suckoo

Out of State

Anastasia Anderson

Shannon Freeman

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.