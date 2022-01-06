RCC announces honor lists for 2021 fall semester

January 6, 2022 Daily Journal Features, Lifestyle 0
Wylie Bell Richmond Community College

Related Articles

    HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2021 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

    PRESIDENT’S LIST:

    Anson County

    Susan Lear

    Jarvis Peguese

    Shaina Thompson

    Wade Wallace

    Leslie Wright

    Chatham County

    Alyssa Roberts

    Edgecombe County

    Ta’Jiyah Jones

    Mecklenburg County

    Nicholas Vue

    Richmond County

    Abdelaziz Aldeek

    Christain Alshaif

    Rachel Auman

    Kitty Baucom

    Dana Blubello

    Weston Boyette

    Keisha Bright

    Maren Carter

    Kylie Caulder

    Payton Chappell

    Taylor Chappell

    Faith Coker

    Jalice Copeland

    Stewart Davis

    Aliyah Dees

    Carson Dixon

    Patricia Evans

    Cristian Garcia

    William Gardner

    Kimberly Goodwin

    Lance Greene

    Hayden Hadinger

    Amber Henson

    Reyna Hernandez-Lopez

    I’Nia Hough

    Jude Howard

    Danielle Jackson

    Gabrielle Jackson

    Erin Jernigan

    Christopher Jones

    Johnnie Jordan

    Savannah Jordan

    Mary Killough

    Jaleah Leak

    Narklin Leviner

    Kenleigh Locklear

    Mark Lynn

    Annaston Martin

    Ana Martinez

    Gwendolyn Mason

    Addison Massey

    Cameran McAuley

    Kirsten McDonald

    Rebeca Mendoza

    Rianna Morman

    Donald Morton

    Marley Moss

    James Newton

    Nicholas Nguyen

    Taylor Oldham

    Dhruvil Patel

    Tessa Perez

    Hoang Pham

    Victoria Player

    Robert Potter

    Tobias Puma

    Sophia Arwen Razon

    Virginia Saiz

    Randi Shankle

    Zalayell Short

    Victoria Stilwell

    Brianna Sudler

    Cody Troxler

    Lorenzo Vega-Vazquez

    Jessica Whitewater

    Abigail Williams

    Robeson County

    Destiny Chavis

    Robyn Gagnon

    Heather Hall

    Taren Oxendine

    Scotland County

    Carter Adkins

    Llaniyah Allen

    Hope Blue

    Valeria Carranza-Rueda

    Matthew Deese

    Matthan Easterlin

    Cameron Gagnon

    Mariana Garcia

    Kyrie Griffin

    Wilson Hawn

    Tina Hudson

    Stacey Jacobs

    Andrew Johnson

    Robert Lewis

    Jalayha Mackie-McGirt

    Brooklyn Mahar

    Katherine McDavid

    Olivia Peal

    Joseph Peed

    David Reyes

    Adriana Rodriguez

    Kathy Roscoe

    Ameliah Rose

    Alyssa Stubbs

    Haleigh Stubbs

    Shamara Thomas

    Mikayla Tucker

    Hunter Webb

    Hasson Williams

    Madison Williams

    Laura Wlodarczak

    Congyeng Xiong

    Out of State

    Himansu Patel

    DEAN’S LIST:

    Anson County

    Heidi Amin

    Ashley Micka

    Carteret County

    Kaitlyn Lawrence

    Cumberland County

    Jordan Stewart

    Harnett County

    Bryan Mason

    Hoke County

    Tynslee Steed

    Mecklenburg County

    Rachell Harrington

    Montgomery County

    Jessica Majors

    Orange County

    Madeleine Hudson

    Randolph County

    Austin Morrow

    Richmond County

    James Ammons

    Laperria Andrews

    Thomas Barbee

    Destiny Barrick

    Ashlyn Bouldin

    Malekia Byrd

    Xiomara Campos Pascacio

    Emily Canter

    Leonard Capel

    Joshua Cartrette

    Sherry Chang

    Charles Clark

    Bailey Conn

    Claire Davis

    Latashia Diggs

    Robert Dotson

    Delaney Driggers

    Jacob Estridge

    Justin Farmer

    Andrew Garcia

    Lawrence Garner

    Alexis Gathings

    Dustin Glidewell

    Lesleigh Glidewell

    Chloe Goins

    Ana Gomez-Rubio

    David Greene

    Sevin Gunter

    Tarnise Harrison

    Kayla Hawkins

    Anthony Haynes

    Angelis Hernandez

    Miguel Hernandez

    Alexis Hoffman

    Macy James

    Jaheim Jenkins

    Alston Johnson

    Maggi King

    Kaitlynn Lacey

    Justin Mabe

    Angelica Mendez

    Carolina Mendez

    Joseph Miles

    Alexandria Moore

    Dylan Moore

    MaKayla Parks

    Vishal Patel

    Mitchell Paul

    Brandon Preslar

    Dorinda Quick

    Laci Ricks

    Monica Shelton

    Savannah Shepard

    Autumn Shepherd

    Benjamin Snider

    Samuel Stallings

    Elena Torres

    Abbey Webb

    Haley White

    Chloe Wiggins

    Brandon Wilson

    Sarah Yaklin

    Angeli Yang

    Taylor Young

    Robeson County

    Emily Barton

    Shallotta Blue

    Derrick Brown

    Haley Chavis

    Ian Emanuel

    Jarrett Hunt

    Brooklyn Oxendine

    Monique Williams

    Bryce Woods

    Scotland County

    Diamond Baldwin

    Ashtie Barzinji

    Ashley Bethea

    Trevor Boyd

    Ethan Brayboy

    Simuel Brown

    Noah Coe

    Amber Cook

    Hayley Creed

    Isaac Dowagiac

    Douglas Ferrell

    Hannah Goff

    Samuel Hall

    Elaina Howard

    Kristen Jacobs

    Alexis James

    Jeanna Jones

    Emily Jordan

    Terri Knight

    Caleb Kramer

    Micayah McLaughlin

    Kaylee Miller

    Timothy Moraida

    Shannon Norton

    Stephon Proctor

    Guwanna Rocha

    Angela Rowson

    Gracelyn Shy

    Kayla Strickland

    Rickey-Paul Suckoo

    Out of State

    Anastasia Anderson

    Shannon Freeman

    Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.

    Related Articles