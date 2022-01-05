Rockingham Middle Schools recognizes Beta Club inductees

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Middle School held its National Junior Beta Club installation Wednesday, November 17, 2021, for 32 new members in an evening ceremony attended by administrators, RMS Beta advisors, faculty, family, and friends.

After Beta President, Skyler Collins, and Nick Powell, Master of Ceremonies, called the meeting to order, Beta officers, Macy Frye, Bri Bouldin, DJ Gainey, and Jake Veach introduced the principles of Beta, achievement, character, leadership, and service. The Beta candidates then stood and recited the Beta pledge and received their Beta pin and certificate of membership.

Congratulations to the following 2021-2022 Rockingham Middle School National Junior Beta Club members:

Abigail Akers

McKenzie Allen

Damian Bastida

Deionta Belk

Myrae Broady

Logan Carter

Jordyn Chappell

Harley Davis

Nolan Dawkins

Annalise Ford

Jason Michael Gainey

Jacob Gardner

Cameron Drew Greene

Dayana Hernandez Franco

Russell Carter Hunt

Bryan Mendez Mendoza

Makayla Miles

Bella Miller

Charles Munn

Zenna Murphy

Deven Patel

Landon Ray

Elliot Samuel

Whitter Smith

Cullen Terrell

Carlie Thompson

Kayleigh Thrower

Cameron Veach

Ayden Watson

Talley Webb

James Williams

Emma Wilson

The National Junior Beta Club is an academic honors program with a strong emphasis on leadership and community service. Its motto is “Let Us Lead By Serving Others.” Traditionally, students are awarded membership based on their grades and character traits.