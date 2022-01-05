Rockingham Middle Schools recognizes Beta Club inductees

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Middle School held its National Junior Beta Club installation Wednesday, November 17, 2021, for 32 new members in an evening ceremony attended by administrators, RMS Beta advisors, faculty, family, and friends.
After Beta President, Skyler Collins, and Nick Powell, Master of Ceremonies, called the meeting to order, Beta officers, Macy Frye, Bri Bouldin, DJ Gainey, and Jake Veach introduced the principles of Beta, achievement, character, leadership, and service. The Beta candidates then stood and recited the Beta pledge and received their Beta pin and certificate of membership.
Congratulations to the following 2021-2022 Rockingham Middle School National Junior Beta Club members:
Abigail Akers
McKenzie Allen
Damian Bastida
Deionta Belk
Myrae Broady
Logan Carter
Jordyn Chappell
Harley Davis
Nolan Dawkins
Annalise Ford
Jason Michael Gainey
Jacob Gardner
Cameron Drew Greene
Dayana Hernandez Franco
Russell Carter Hunt
Bryan Mendez Mendoza
Makayla Miles
Bella Miller
Charles Munn
Zenna Murphy
Deven Patel
Landon Ray
Elliot Samuel
Whitter Smith
Cullen Terrell
Carlie Thompson
Kayleigh Thrower
Cameron Veach
Ayden Watson
Talley Webb
James Williams
Emma Wilson
The National Junior Beta Club is an academic honors program with a strong emphasis on leadership and community service. Its motto is “Let Us Lead By Serving Others.” Traditionally, students are awarded membership based on their grades and character traits.