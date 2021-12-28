Tree of the Month: Shortleaf Pine

The Hamlet Tree & Beautification Group picked a shortleaf pine on Henderson St. as December’s “Tree of the Month.” To be able to tell the difference between a shortleaf & loblolly, one can view the needles. The shortleaf pine needles range in length from three to five inches and are usually in bundles of two, compared with six to ten inches for loblolly pines in bundles of three. Shortleaf pines are commonly used for heavy construction, bridges, beams, plywood, and railroad ties. For those looking for a great plant for wildlife, a shortleaf pine is an excellent choice. Squirrels and birds enjoy the seeds, and young saplings attract deer.