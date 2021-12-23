The magic and mystery of mistletoe

Today, I gathered a piece of holiday magic, called Mistletoe.

The southern tradition for gathering mistletoe typically involves a shotgun, to shoot it out of the top of tall trees in the woods. There is a secret mistletoe place I know of, where you can stand on the ground and simply cut some of the plant out of the tree canopy. It’s actually a benefit to the tree, to remove the mistletoe.

The name “mistletoe” is believed to arise from the Anglo-Saxon word “Misteltan”, “tan” meaning twig and “mistl” meaning different, referring to the fact that the plant is different from the branch it grows on. In one part of Europe, mistletoe is called “herbe de la croix”, or herb of the cross. Mythology has it that the wood of this plant was used for Christ’s Cross, and afterwards was reduced to being a parasite.

Mistletoe legends reach far back to ancient history. The Greeks and Romans considered mistletoe to have healing properties, and it was used to ease a multitude of aliments from epilepsy to ulcers; it was associated with fertility in medieval times, and with eternal life, perhaps due to its being green year-round. Mistletoe was often linked to peace and love, and enemies walking under a mistletoe plant must cease fighting for a day. Mistletoe moved inside the home to herald a new year, often hung over a doorway to spread good luck and love to those who walked beneath its green leaves and pearl-like white berries, eventually evolving into the tradition that a kiss must be exchanged under a sprig.

There are about 1,500 species of mistletoe found throughout the world, and several in the eastern United States, found on deciduous trees, are called the American or oak mistletoe, Phorandendron spp. As the common name implies, mistletoe is frequently found on deciduous oak trees, as well as apple trees, sycamores, gums, even crape myrtles – over 100 different tree species may be host plants. Although considered medicinal in ancient times, there have been reports of accidental poisonings when parts of the plant are ingested. However, as is the case with another decorative holiday plant, the poinsettia, the reputation as a poisonous plant may overstate the reality. A scientific research paper delved into the reported cases of poisoning and found no deaths were reported and the worse poisonings occurred when teas were made of plant parts and consumed for medicinal purposes, not from the accidental ingestion of a few leaves or berries.

Mistletoe is a multi-stem plant, up to two or three feet in diameter, with forked branches and leathery leaves arranged in opposite pairs along the branches. Flowers of the species associated with Christmas are small and pale yellow, and the berries, occurring in winter, are white and rather pearlescent, and make an attractive display against the green leaves. In contrast, some species found in Australia and South America have very showy blooms.

Mistletoe is a parasitic plant, gathering water from the host plant, although it makes its own food from chlorophyll. Birds consume the berries, then deposit the seeds onto the branches of a potential host tree through droppings, allowing the parasite to get established. A heavily infested tree may eventually weaken or even (rarely) die as a result of the parasitism, particularly if it is further compromised by pests or storm injury. Periods of drought are particularly stressful for a tree infested with mistletoe. As the tree is moderating its water uptake to account for low water availability, the mistletoe continues to take the same amount of water for its own needs. Unfortunately, the cure for mistletoe is almost as bad as the disease.

Pruning the mistletoe out of the tree involves cutting off the branch at least six inches below the spot where the mistletoe is attached. If heavily infested, this may result in extreme pruning which could damage the structural integrity of the tree. A second possible treatment to rid the tree of mistletoe is the use of a type of plant growth regulator, a chemical called Ethephon, which must be applied during the dormant season so as to not damage the host tree itself. The chemical must be applied by a licensed applicator.

I delved a little deeper into the impact of mistletoe on the health of trees. An article in the Smithsonian Magazine interviewed several international experts on mistletoe (yes, apparently they exist). The consensus was that mistletoe, while indeed taking resources from the host tree, also provides valuable ecological services by providing habitat and food to other organisms, such as birds, insects, lizards – even fish have been known to eat the berries.

Mistletoe is an amazingly diverse family of plants, and no wonder it is associated with almost magical properties, as its green leaves thrive in the tops of leafless trees during the short winter days. And if you find that secret spot where you can pick mistletoe while standing on the ground, well, let’s keep it just between you and me!

Photo by Paige Burns Clark

A sprig of mistletoe is a sign of the Christmas season!