Nondenominational service teaches meaning of Christmas

The Church of the Messiah invited the community to a traditional service of lessons and carols on Tuesday night. Seven local ministries led the congregation through scripture. “I believe it is the most breathtaking building in Rockingham,” said Mayor John Hutchinson. “I’ve seen churches across America and cathedrals in Europe, and none are as quiet and peaceful and beautiful as Our Church of the Messiah Episcopal.” In a brief history lesson, Hutchinson said that Bishop John Blount Cheshire dedicated the church on Oct. 14, 1900. Cheshire, in reference to Genesis 28:17 said that “This is none other than the house of God and this is the gate of heaven.”