Tips for cutting fertilizer costs

Over the last year, consumers have experienced a price increase in products they use in their daily lives. This price increase in common commodities is also affecting the agricultural sector. As of December, fertilizer prices have more than doubled compared to prices one year ago. As farmers gear up for the 2022 growing season, we can expect that these historically high prices will cut into the profits of the men and women who grow our food. Fortunately, there are some steps farmers can take to help ease the cost of their fertilizer bill for the upcoming growing season.

Take soil samples of your fields — For both livestock producers and row crop farmers, getting soils tested is the first step in the direction of lowering fertilizer inputs. Getting soils tested is a pretty simple task. After samples are collected from the fields they can be brought to the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center office at 123 Caroline Street in Rockingham; from here we send the samples to get tested by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) Agronomic lab. Currently, the lab is in their peak season for sample submissions so there is a $4 fee per sample. Testing tells us what nutrients, such as phosphorus and potassium, are available in the soil for the specific plants or crops we want to grow. Soil testing also quantifies our soil’s pH and provides us with a baseline of the amount of nutrients we need to add to grow a successful crop. Soil testing allows us to fine-tune our fertility plans so we don’t overapply nutrients which can be costly during periods of high fertilizer prices.

Don’t skimp on the lime — Although fertilizer prices have increased significantly over the last year, the price of agricultural lime, which is used to raise the soil pH, has remained relatively steady. Since the vast majority of our soils are acidic, applying the recommended amount of lime will bring the soil pH up to the desired range for our crops or pastures which is typically 6-6.5. Research has shown time and time again that greater amounts of plant nutrients are available when the soil pH is in the ideal range compared to soils with a lower pH, thereby making the most of the fertilizer that is applied.

Using manures — Another option to curb the sting of the fertilizer bill is to utilize animal manures. Poultry litter is one of the most common animal waste nutrients in our county and when used responsibly can serve as an effective plant nutrient source in row crops, such as corn, and even in pastures. Animal manures can vary in their availability of nutrients between sources so it is always good to submit a sample and have it analyzed for nutrient concentrations. This process is also provided by the NCDA&CS lab and shares the sample principles as soil testing.

Planting legumes — Legumes are plants that convert atmospheric nitrogen into plant-available nitrogen with the help of soil bacteria called rhizobia. When planted as a cover crop or in pastures some of this nitrogen will contribute to the growth of the following crops. Due to their low fiber and high protein content, legumes can also be incorporated in pastures to increase forage quality which boosts livestock performance. Common legumes that can be grown in our area during the fall are: clover species (crimson, white, arrowleaf), hairy vetch, and winter pea. In the summer legumes such as cowpea, soybean, peanut, and sunn hemp can be successfully grown. All of these plants ultimately contribute some nitrogen back to our soils which can help cut down the fertilizer bill.

As fertilizer prices stay on a steady upswing, now is the time for both livestock and row crop farmers to begin implementing some practices to help them weather high fertilizer prices. If you have any questions about crop or pasture production please contact Anthony Growe, Richmond County Livestock and Row Crop agent, at (910) 997-8255.