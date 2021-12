A long, persistent line formed in the Dunham’s Sports parking lot ahead of the first sandwiches being sold out of Chick-Fil-A’s temporary pop-up tent. At times, the line stretched from the tent on the left side of Dunham’s all the way backed up to the AT&T outlet. The popular chain will be stationed in the Dunham’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday for the rest of the month of December.