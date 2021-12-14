RCC’s Small Business Center director receives award

HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Small Business Center director, Butch Farrah, received an award from the North Carolina Community College Small Business Center for the assistance he provided in the start up of a new business.

Harold and Donna Tedder needed a business plan and solid financial projections to secure a bank loan for their new business, Tedder Trash Solutions, which offers trash collection services in Richmond County. They went to the Small Business Center at RichmondCC, and Farrah began working with the couple.

Farrah helped the Tedders navigate the local business landscape and gain access to the resources they needed for success. The Small Business Center also provided enhanced counseling support to help the Tedders complete demographic and financial projections, create an effective marketing plan, and build a website.

The Small Business Center worked closely with the Tedders through the whole start-up process and connected them with the business advisory team at EDPNC to secure proper approvals and pay license fees specific to their trash collection business. As a result of the assistance, the Tedders secured the funding needed to acquire a truck and provide working capital. The business became an instant success, enrolling new customers at a rate five times their first-year projections.

Tedder Trash Solutions currently employs six people and is projected to more than meet its revenue projections in its first year in business. In addition to offering a much-needed service, the Tedders are creating jobs and economic impact in their rural community.

Farrah documented his help with the Tedders in an article that he submitted to the the North Carolina Community College System Small Business Center Network (SBCN). His article garnered accolades for RichmondCC’s Small Business Center, receiving an award for “Business Success Story – Most Impact.”

The annual statewide awards ceremony honors small business centers and center directors for Innovation, Service/Collaboration and Programs/Seminars; Business Success Story, Most Impact and Overcoming Challenges; as well as State Director of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Center directors are also recognized for years of service and professional credentialing.

For more information about RichmondCC’s Small Business Center, contact Farrah at (910) 410-1687 or email [email protected]