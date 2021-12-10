Winter: A season of family fun for health and wellness

Photo by Cheri Bennett A ride or walk in the woods is a great way to spend an afternoon!

December 21, 2021 ushers in the Winter Solstice at 10:59 AM, Eastern Standard Time. Winter Solstice is the time of year when the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn and we have our shortest day and longest night of the year. This begins the official start of winter.

Throughout the world many cultures celebrate the winter solstice. In China, dumplings are eaten in celebration of the belief that positive things will become stronger and stronger after this day. The present day custom in many European countries of lighting a yule log (“Yule” was the ancient name for the winter solstice) and is associated with ancient winter solstice customs. The log was burned until nothing but ash remained. The ash was then spread across the farmer’s fields every night until the twelfth night on January 1. This was believed to ensure that the farmers had a bounty of animals and crops in the coming year. That ancient celebration of Yule is echoed in Christmas celebrations today with the carol “Deck the Halls”, with admonitions to “troll the ancient yuletide carol”!

Today, many U.S. towns and cities host events to celebrate the winter solstice. If your town does not, no worries, you can create your own fun! Sure, during the winter months there are shorter periods of daylight, however there are still opportunities to do many things together with friends and family, or even solo, to keep sprits high in spite of short days. Research shows that engaging in winter activities not only benefits our physical health but also our mental health. Here are some ideas that you and your loved ones can try during the winter season!

Family Game Nights- Choose a game that you and your family enjoy. Scrabble and Monopoly are two good games that are not only fun but stimulate the brain.

Zoom Scavenger Hunt- Not together with family this season? Get all the gang together on Zoom or group chat to search for a list of holiday themed items. The first person to send a photo of all of the items wins!

Community Volunteering- Volunteering is a great way to serve others and elevate our health mentally, spiritually, and physically at the same time. The holidays are a good time to introduce volunteering to children, who can begin a lifelong practice of serving others. Volunteering can take many forms. In these COVID times, it can involve helping others while still staying socially distant, such as raking leaves for an elderly neighbor or helping with other outside chores. Volunteering can be more personal, such as preparing a meal for someone in need, or picking up groceries for someone who is unable to get out themselves. Churches and community groups often have projects going on this time of year, and would welcome another set of hands on the job.

Outdoor Exercise- The benefit of exercising outdoors during the winter months is that you can exercise for longer periods of time without sweating and getting overheated. The sunshine, even in winter, still provides vitamin D, which is beneficial for promoting healthy bones and teeth, brain and nervous system function, regulating insulin levels and supporting diabetes

management, and supporting lung function and cardiovascular health. Physical movement also stimulates the brain creating an “antidepressant” effect (the so-called “runners’ high) which many people could benefit from in the dark days of winter. Research also shows exercise is also associated with cell growth in the hippocampus, perhaps improving learning and memory capacity of the brain.

Whatever you choose to do with your family during the holiday, follow practices to keep your family members safe while still having fun and enjoying being together.

