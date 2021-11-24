This Week in Richmond – Nov. 24

Richmond County Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth looks forward to the upcoming events in Richmond County this weekend.

Wednesday, November 24

• Turkey Crawl: Aftermath at Hudson Brothers 8p

• Turkey Crawl: DJ Roy Gee at Double Vision

Thursday, November 25- Saturday, November 27

• 4th Annual Holiday Junior Jam at Rockingham Dragway

Friday, November 26

• Beach Fever Band at Hudson Brothers 8p

Saturday, November 27

• Richmond County Chamber of Commerce: Shop Local: see the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce social media (Facebook & Instagram) and website to download the Holiday Shopping Passport

• Fair Warning at Double Vision

Monday, November 29

• Hamlet Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30p with a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus at 6p followed by a movie event with Polar Express featuring a real Seaboard Conductor

Tuesday, November 30

• City of Rockingham Tree Lighting 7pm, Santa will arrive at 5pm, the Richmond Senior High School Band will perform at 6pm