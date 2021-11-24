This Week in Richmond – Nov. 24

Richmond County Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth looks forward to the upcoming events in Richmond County this weekend.
Wednesday, November 24
• Turkey Crawl: Aftermath at Hudson Brothers 8p
• Turkey Crawl: DJ Roy Gee at Double Vision
Thursday, November 25- Saturday, November 27
• 4th Annual Holiday Junior Jam at Rockingham Dragway
Friday, November 26
• Beach Fever Band at Hudson Brothers 8p
Saturday, November 27
• Richmond County Chamber of Commerce: Shop Local: see the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce social media (Facebook & Instagram) and website to download the Holiday Shopping Passport
• Fair Warning at Double Vision
Monday, November 29
• Hamlet Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30p with a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus at 6p followed by a movie event with Polar Express featuring a real Seaboard Conductor
Tuesday, November 30
• City of Rockingham Tree Lighting 7pm, Santa will arrive at 5pm, the Richmond Senior High School Band will perform at 6pm