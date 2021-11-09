September birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.

September 15, 2021

Joshua Steven Perry and Sarina Balli Perry, Hamlet, a daughter, Hadassah Isabella Perry

September 29, 2021

Fakira Dowdy, Rockingham, a daughter, Kirsten Amore Desiree Dowdy

September 30, 2021

Becolia Smith, Hamlet, a son, Chase De’mani Brown