Photo courtesy of Teresa Meehan

Hollie Hudson of Rockingham and Joshua Meehan of Lumberton are engaged to be married on Nov. 10 with a ceremony at A Southern Touch at the Estate in Rockingham. Hollie is the daughter of Eric and Suzanne Hudson of Rockingham, and Joshua is the son of Patrick and Teresa Meehan, also of Rockingham. Congratulations to the happy couple!