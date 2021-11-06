West Rock honor roll for 1st nine weeks

West Rockingham Elementary recently named its Honor Roll for the 1st nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• Fifth Grade — Hallie Allen

• Fourth Grade — Christian Simmons and Sawyer Knight

• Third Grade — Elisabeth Benfield, Emily Jones, Jordann Monteith, Yatzhiry Acosta Gonzalez

A-B Honor Roll

• Third — Jayce Cook, Preston Goodwin, Sebastian Aguilar, Meliah Butler, Jose Geronimo Morales, Mason Grant, Patricio Padron, King Hamilton, Alinah Lampley, and Cornelius Prevatte

• Fourth — Brad “Hutton” Allen, Teodora Dominguez, Lyric Owen, Jakayla Sturdivant, Jaden Woodard, Micah Covington, Bryson Hill, Michael Vanegas Aguirre

• Fifth — Sophie Allen, Sophie Groat, Messiah Mason, Hector Velazco Gonzalez, Cameron Everett, Chloe Bowman, Chloe Gardner, Gregory Jones, Kinley Kendrick, and Yareli Velasco Gonzalez