Mineral Springs honor roll for 1st nine weeks

November 2, 2021 Daily Journal Features, Lifestyle 0
For the Daily Journal
Contributed photo Bottom Row (left to right): Aubrey Morman, Oliver Lambeth, Robert Rush, Shane Taylor and Kylon Oxendine. Middle Row (left to right): Briley Webb, Levi Liles, Faith Seibles, Evelyn Morales Jaimes, Noah Quick and Rylee DeCubellis. Top Row (left to right): Raylan Horne, Addison Legrand, Brian Julian Dominguez, Jazmin Martinez, Parris Hall, Ella Cooper and Sadie Grooms

Contributed photo

Mineral Springs recently named its Honor Roll for the first nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• Third Grade — Raylan Horne and Kylon Oxendine

• Fourth Grade — Aubrey Morman and Robert Rush

• Fifth Grade — Ella Cooper, Rylee DeCubellis, Sadie Grooms, Parris Hall, Brian Julian Dominguez, Oliver Lambeth, Addison Legrand, Levi Liles, Jazmin Martinez, Evelyn Morales Jaimes, Noah Quick, Faith Seibles, Shane Taylor and Briley Webb

A/B Honor Roll

• Third Grade — Riley Cagle, Adahy Chaparro Vazquez, Gerardo Curiel Palomera, Nathaniel Gomez, Emily Gopar, Jonathan Lopez Martinez, Lilly Martin, Noah Reynolds and Zoey Wright

• Fourth Grade — Jacob Benton, Chassidy Brown, Sydney Carter, Liliana Gomez, Sarahi Lopez and Grey Young

• Fifth Grade — Aiden Adams, Aubree Brown, Nayeli Chavez, Cheyanne Cook, Gracelyn Davis, Alan Gonzalez Santiago, Khloe Haggerty, Adrian Isaac, Jude Lantz, Yicel Lopez Cruz, Autumn Maree, Lilah Maynor, Clara Murphy, Sanperrio Reddick, Yared Ruiz Nabor, Ryder Spooner, Thomas Stovall, Dulce Vences, Nathaniel Webb and Cole Young