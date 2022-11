Contributed photo

On Oct. 3, Marvin “Deac” Cameron Sr. turned 100 years old. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, he had a small celebration with his closest family with dinner and his favorite — cake from House of Janies. He credits his longevity to God. He started working at a very young age, being a carpenter for over 70 years, a devoted Deacon in his church, and a great provider to his family, friends, and the community. Happy birthday Deac!