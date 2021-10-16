Mums the word for fall

Fall mums (aka chrysanthemums) are a decorating tradition for many homeowners, a sure sign of the changing season and eventual cooler temperatures. Whether you’re a minimalist with one large spectacular mum on your front porch or an entire fall presentation on the lawn with mums, pumpkins, and corn stalks, the perfect mum is out there for your decorating needs.

There are many species of chrysanthemum, of many sizes, shapes and colors. Chrysanthemums were first developed in China about 2000 years ago. The species of mum raised for fall container sales is a perennial type that initiates buds and flowers in response to short days, which is defined by nights that are longer than 9 1/2 hours. The flower form may be a “pompom” type, or a “daisy” type, in colors that favor a fall palate in bright yellow, gold, rust and lavender. When purchasing mums, resist the urge to pick the plant that immediately appeals with the most open flowers. You’ll have more time to enjoy your purchase with a plant full of tight, unopened blooms. Once home, proper maintenance will keep the blooms going even longer. Don’t let your new plant dry out, but don’t overwater either – keep the soil evenly moist. If you take the time to deadhead the spent flowers, blooming will last longer as buds will continue to develop. Deadheading is the practice of removing spent flowers from the plant. A pollinated flower begins to make seed as part of the reproduction process, and making seed takes energy away from the plant creating more flowers, so by removing that dying flower, the plant keeps the blooms going longer. If you’re truly dedicated, consider replanting your new mum into a slightly larger container for your porch display: after an intense growth period during the summer, mums are often somewhat rootbound and would be happy with a little more room for roots to stretch out. These practices will keep your mum healthy and make the most of fall blooms, but you may want to consider going further with your mums this year.

While many people treat mums as annuals, tossing them in the compost pile after the flowers pass, they are perennial plants and can have a whole other life in the landscape once the fall flower display ends. If you’re a “plant person” with a mum that is still healthy and green once it has sat on your front steps for a month, consider planting it in the garden. A spot with good morning and early afternoon sun is optimum for best flower and form; avoid planting in deep shade. While the flowers are glorious, the mum plant itself is not terribly exciting. When choosing a garden spot, consider a location that is close enough to keep up with management tasks, but far enough away where the flowers will display from a distance. This is not a plant you’ll want to put right next to a garden path, for example.

Once you have a location identified, plant the mums in the ground soon after the blooms fade, to give roots sufficient time to establish before winter begins. Amend the soil well with compost before planting, and give them plenty of room – at least 12 inches around – between other plants to prevent crowding. Another reason to keep mums distant from close-up viewing is the recommendation to not cut the stems on the plant after they die in the fall, to provide protection from freezing temperatures. You may want to layer on some pine straw or pine bark mulch on the soil as well, to retain moisture and suppress weeds. Once things warm up in spring, new shoots will emerge and the old stems can be cut back to the ground. Provide a sprinkle of 10-10-10 fertilizer every 4-6 weeks, until early July after which no more fertilizer should be applied. Once the new stems reach four to six inches tall, pinch or cut them back to 2-4” to create a bushier plant, otherwise, mums tend to be leggy. Keep in mind mums were both pinched and likely treated with a growth hormone during production to give them the nice, full shape they had when you bought them. Pinching should be done once a month or so until early July, at which time stop to let the plant develop flower buds for the fall. The pinching will also increase the branches that will bear flowers for that fall display. Another nice aspect of mums is they are fairly deer resistant.

This year, consider taking your mum habit to the next level, by adding the attractive fall flowers to your regular landscape for no extra cost! For more information on landscaping or gardening, contact N.C. Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, follow us on Facebook and visit our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.

Paige Burns Clark is the director and Horticulture Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.