Welcome to the fall harvest

As the days become shorter and our temperatures cooler, we welcome the beginning of autumn. Although many folks associate this season with pumpkin spice, festivals or hay rides, fall also marks the time when row crop farmers across our state are firing up their combine harvesters, peanut diggers and cotton pickers to gather the crop that they cared for all summer. I often hear farmers say, “harvest marks an end to a long season but the work is never truly done” and then begin making plans for the next season with optimism. While riding anywhere through rural North Carolina this time of year, you are guaranteed to see cotton, soybeans, corn or even peanuts ready for harvest. We use these crops in our everyday life and sometimes we don’t even know it. Let’s look at a few of our major row crops and their uses.

Field corn: The earliest evidence of corn cultivation dates back thousands of years in present-day Mexico. Field corn is not the same as sweet corn we purchase at the grocery store or produce stand. Sweet corn varieties are harvested when the ears are immature and the kernels are soft. The majority of corn grown in North Carolina is field corn. It is normally planted in April and harvested in September after the plants mature and the grain dries to 13 percent moisture. This allows the grain to be stored and minimizes molding or rotting of the grain. Large amounts of field corn are used to make livestock feed, and ethanol. A smaller portion is processed into products for human consumption such as corn starch, corn oil, and corn syrup. In 2020, there were roughly one million acres of grain corn planted in North Carolina.

Cotton: The earliest cotton domestication is thought to originate independently in both the New World and Old World. Cotton production in North Carolina predates the Independence of the U.S. and today, is grown in 17 states. In 2020, there was an estimated 330,000 acres planted and harvested in North Carolina. Cotton is planted in May and early June and is harvested in October. It is well known that cotton is used in fabric and clothing production. One bale of cotton (about 480 pounds) supplies enough fiber to make 215 pairs of jeans and over 300,000 $100-dollar bills. That’s right, the U.S. dollar is 75 percent cotton! Although a lot of clothing today is made with more synthetic materials, cotton clothing is biodegradable and comfortable to wear year-round.

Peanuts: Although it is not actually a nut, peanuts are also grown in the southern U.S. and serve as a rotational crop to cotton. Because it is a legume, peanut plants return nitrogen, a major plant nutrient, back to the soil through nitrogen fixation which reduces the need of fertilizer. Not only that, the popular snack, peanut butter, comes from peanuts. We can also enjoy peanuts roasted, salted and my favorite, boiled. Did you know that George Washington Carver had over 300 uses for peanuts ranging from wood stain to shaving cream?! Carver was even nicknamed Mr. Peanut because he advocated for more peanut production in the southern U.S. to help cotton farmers struggling against the insect pest called the cotton boll weevil. There are over 100,000 acres of peanuts grown in North Carolina.

Soybeans: Soybeans were domesticated in China over 3,000 years ago and were first planted in America by a British colonist in Savannah where he made soy sauce. Today, there are over 1.5 million acres of soybeans planted in North Carolina ranking it the single most planted row crop in the state. Like peanuts, soybeans are also legume crops and return nitrogen back to the soil which reduces the need of fertilizers. Uses of soybeans range from cooking oil to livestock feed and are even used to make crayons! During the Civil War, coffee beans were in such short supply, soldiers tried to brew a cup of joe using soybeans as a substitute and called them coffee berries.

Row crops are a part of our everyday lives and we often use products derived from them and don’t even notice! So, the next time you are driving down a country road and see a field of cotton or peanuts, think about all of the pairs of blue jeans or jars of peanut butter that can be made. Also, think about the farmers and their workers that put so much hard work and effort into raising these quality crops because without them we would not enjoy a plentiful food supply.

Anthony Growe is the Agriculture Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.