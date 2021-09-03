If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch,

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it…

Those passages from Rudyard Kipling’s classic “If –” are just a few that sum up much about the late James Richard Conder who died at 91 on August 5. He conferred multiple times with President Ronald Reagan, numerous governors and business leaders, and learned to navigate local political waters during the time of our noted Sheriff Raymond W. Goodman; and, he reached the heights of state government as Majority Leader of the North Carolina Senate. But as Conder did so much to improve our community, he remained approachable to one and all with his trademark good humor, and never seemed to meet a stranger.

Richard Conder’s career in elective office began during “cold war” times in America, highlighted by fears of a Soviet nuclear attack. It was evocative that Richmond County employed a Civil Defense director then. Although that director was dismissed by the commission, Conder voted in favor of his retention.

Conder’s career on the county commission, including two decades as its chairman, and as a member of the NC Senate, paralleled the political heyday of Richmond County’s long-term sheriff and businessman, Raymond W. Goodman. Conder – 15 years his junior – won his first commission election as the sheriff was completing his own third of an eventual 11 terms. While they seemed to contrast each another – old style vs modern politics – the two worked to improve our community.

Controversy is rarely far from the powerful, such as Goodman; but, it’s also true that many found in him the assistance and, perhaps, wisdom they needed. Arguably, the local political milieu that included Goodman’s power and legendary influence provided a good laboratory for Conder to hone his own political skills.

When a 1975 racially-based incident threatened to consume the community, the steady-handed sheriff and the calm, collected commission chairman worked together to defuse tensions. (As an aside, this writer learned of the incident from a national newscast while in Dallas, Texas.)

An observation from Conder revealed his understanding of how local government must change and adapt: “In the past, the county government hadn’t done much except collect taxes and support the Sheriff’s Department and the schools, but if rural areas were going to compete to attract industry, county government would have to do more.”

And it did so under Conder’s leadership. Early forays began in establishing a county water system. When funeral homes began backing away from providing ambulance service in the late 1960s, Conder recognized the need for the county to step up and keep the smaller rescue squads from being overwhelmed. His business acumen proved especially beneficial when Clark Equipment Company announced plans to locate here in 1974. Indeed, Conder acted as agent in securing the initial land purchase for the eventual site and Clark’s 1,100 jobs.

If you ever benefited from Richmond Community College, there were numerous folks, like the late Dr. Stanley Vetter, to thank for its initial establishment; and, Richard Conder was a key figure in its growth and expansion since 1964.

National politics once tempted Conder. When he expressed some early interest in vying for NC’s 8th District US House seat against the incumbent in 1972, The Charlotte Observer described him as a “strong contender” for the job. Family and business interests finally prevailed in his decision.

State politics and a dozen years in North Carolina’s Senate proved a good fit for Conder as he contributed further to our county and to the state. He kept a close eye on issues related to education, economic development, transportation, and introduced legislation passed in 1987 to control hazardous waste.

In 1990, Richard Conder penned a lengthy article in North Carolina Insight, a scholarly quarterly magazine. In it he demonstrated understanding of public education in our state, making the case for retaining an elected Superintendent of Public Instruction. Moreover, the article’s publication demonstrated Conder’s skill at mastering public issues.

The National Association of Counties is a strong organization that supports and advocates for county governments. In 1982, Conder served as its president. NAC is regarded highly enough to have claimed almost an hour of President Reagan’s time, amidst national issues, at their national convention that year, with Conder by his side.

Though he resided in Rockingham, Conder grew up a Hamlet boy, and was an avid sportsman. Local sports enthusiasts – ones with some gray in their temples – recall something else about Richard Conder. A big fellow, he was a leader of the varsity Red Rams’ defense in the late 1940s. While the Rams did not defeat arch-rival Rockingham in varsity football for over two decades until the 1972 merger of county high schools, Conder was a member of the last Red Rams team to do so.

Richard Conder had much to be proud of, personally and professionally, as he contributed immeasurable to our community. But that one must have given him no shortage of satisfaction.

Douglas Smith is a writer based in Rockingham.