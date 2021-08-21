Tree of the Month: Live oak tree

Photo courtesy of the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group

The “Tree of the Month” pick for August selected from the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group is located on the corner of Poplar St. & Locust St. Three beautiful live oak trees that provide valuable shade have been selected for their character and appearance. The name “live oak” gets its name because it is an evergreen oak that remains green and alive throughout winter while other oaks are dormant & leafless. Once mature, live oak trees can live for centuries. It’s no wonder why live oaks are a symbol of strength.