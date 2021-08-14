How to maintain grass for your livestock year-round

If you own livestock, you have probably noticed a steady increase in feed costs over the last five or six months. Without getting deep into economics, there has been an increase in global demand of commodities, especially soybean meal and corn, which is used in most livestock feeds. This increase in demand has created a supply deficit which ultimately drives up the price of your animal’s feed. If you’re feeling the pinch of feed prices, a change in pasture management can help ease the cost of feeding your livestock through the winter. That management change sounds simple: Growing more grass by utilizing cool season forages as we go into the winter months.

Livestock owners blessed with bermudagrass pastures will be also be stocking up on hay to feed throughout the winter months when pasture growth slows. With the increase in diesel fuel prices, winter hay feeding will become a costly chore, especially if you have large amounts of livestock. Additionally, hay does not always meet your animals’ nutritional needs and usually requires supplementation with grain-based feeds. Planting cool season annuals for forage production will also help cut your hay bill while reducing the amount of hay you have lug around every morning and evening.

What to Plant? Because of our relatively mild winters, there are several options of cool season forages to choose from! The staple of cool season forages are small grains which include oats, rye, wheat and triticale. Under proper fertilization, these grasses produce a large amount of growth throughout the fall and early spring. Another commonly planted grass is annual ryegrass. Although growth is low in the fall, annual ryegrass makes quality forage from March into May when cereal grains begin to mature and become less palatable. Other forages that can be utilized are legumes such as clovers, and winter peas. These species are generally high in crude protein and contain high levels of digestible nutrients. If legumes are going to be used, it is recommended they are planted as a companion crop with small grains, such as rye. Consuming large amounts of clover has the potential to cause bloat in cattle and goats which can be deadly.

When to Plant? In our region, most cool season annual forages perform the best when they are planted between late September and late October. They can be planted successfully into November but productivity will be low until the early spring.

How to Plant? Before planting any crop, it is recommended to collect soil samples from your pastures and bring it to the Extension office where it will be sent for testing by the NC Department of Agriculture. The report tells us what nutrients are available or lacking in the soil. Fertilizer recommendations are calculated so that amendments can be made to the soil. Making these amendments will help get your forages up and growing.

Establishing cool season annuals into dormant bermudagrass is called “over-seeding.” This is achieved by a couple of methods. The first is using a no-till grain drill. This is a tractor drawn implement that cuts slits into the ground and plants the seeds. No-till drills can be expensive and are cost prohibitive on small farms. To help with getting annuals established, there is an option to rent a no till drill through the Sandhills AGInnovation Center just outside of Ellerbe.

A second alternative is broadcasting seed with a spreader and dragging the ground to help the seed get in contact the soil. This is a much cheaper option but seed germination is lower compared to using a no till drill, so higher seeding rates are usually needed. Regardless of the method you choose make sure existing grass and weeds are grazed or mowed down to two inches so the seed can reach the soil.

While planting cool season annuals may not fit into everyone’s management plan, it is a great option to keep feed costs down while increasing the productivity of your pastures. If you have any questions concerning pasture management or forage selection please contact Anthony Growe, Crop and Livestock agent, at (910) 997-8255, or for more information visit our website, Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

Anthony Growe is the Crop and Livestock Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.