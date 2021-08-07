Photo courtesy of Carmen Hadinger

July’s “Tree of the Month” pick from the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group is a beautiful crape myrtle. The traditional Southern spelling is “crepe myrtle” because the delicate flowers resemble crepe paper. However, the American Horticultural Society Encyclopedia uses the spelling, “crape myrtle.” Whichever way one spells it, the popular trees have long lasting flowers that come in almost any shade of pink, purple, red, or white. This beautiful tree is found on McLean St.