Richmond County resident competes in national forum for business innovation

ROCKINGHAM — This summer, Jim DeLany, a student at Marlboro Academy, joined outstanding high school students from across the country to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Business Innovation at Saint John’s University in New York.

NYLF Business Innovation — 6 Days to Startup is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. The Business Innovation program is specifically designed to provide high school students with a foundation in business while developing the skills to lead the next innovative revolution.

Jim, a rising Senior at Marlboro Academy in Bennettsville, SC, is a member of the National Beta Club, Interact Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He also enjoys participating in varsity basketball, cross-country and golf.

Jim was one of 300 students to participate and gain hands-on-business and startup experience. He participated in in professional site visits at Princeton, Columbia and University of Pennsylvania where he discovered the insider knowledge and skills needed to begin to chart a career path. While attending the program, Jim discovered a passion for entrepreneurship and innovation by competing in an exciting startup-style simulation that took him from ideation to product launch and challenged him to make critical decisions of an entrepreneur.

