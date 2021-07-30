Duke Energy grant supports growth of RCC’s Substation Program

HAMLET — Duke Energy has awarded the Richmond Community College Foundation a $40,000 grant to continue to support the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program.

RCC was among the 19 workforce development and education programs in North Carolina to receive a Duke Energy grant that helps job seekers and students prepare for employment, particularly in the energy sector. The grants totaling $615,000 support innovative workforce education and training initiatives at community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, and nonprofits across the state.

“Duke Energy has been a partner of the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program since its inception in 2011, and we are thankful for their continued support over the past decade to help this flagship program at RCC continue to grow and produce highly trained relay technicians who are working all over the United States,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC.

These grants are part of Duke Energy’s ongoing commitment to workforce development, which totals $6.3 million over the last five years. As North Carolina continues its clean energy transformation, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in programs that will build the next generation workforce as well as create access to training and job skills that fit current community needs.

“At Duke Energy, we are helping build a diverse workforce for North Carolina by expanding access to training opportunities across the state, particularly in minority and underserved communities,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Our state is enjoying robust growth, and if employers and employees are going to benefit from that together, we must ensure that workers have the skills required by the industries looking to relocate here.”

