The pros and cons of biochar in horticulture

The biggest handicap to growing crops in the Sandhills is the sandy soil. Acidic and low in organic matter, it does not hold water or nutrients. These ills can be modified by adding organic matter in the form of compost, cover crops or organic mulch, but the organic matter breaks down and needs to be reapplied every year. What if something could enhance the soil permanently? That is where biochar comes in. Biochar is a type of charcoal that is used as a permanent soil amendment to improve soil’s water and nutrient holding capacity.

To make biochar, organic materials such as timber waste or poultry litter are heated to a high temperature in the absence of oxygen. Such decomposition is called pyrolysis. The heating removes water and gases and leaves a stable, mostly-carbon substance. For use in farming, the char is ground into a powder that is applied to the soil. It provides many of the same advantages as compost, such as water and nutrient retention and a better microbial community. However, whereas compost breaks down within one year in a hot, humid climate, biochar can last for hundreds or even thousands of years. The most famous example is in the Amazon basin, where biochar added as far back as 6000 years ago still renders the soil darker and more fertile than the surrounding, nutrient poor soil.

To test the efficacy of biochar in a Sandhills peach orchard, NC State’s Tree Fruit Specialist Dr. Mike Parker is conducting a 10-year study at the Sandhills Research Station in Jackson Springs. Four different treatments include biochar applied annually to the soil surface, and biochar incorporated in the soil to make 5% or 10% by volume of the soil, to a depth of one foot in a 10-foot-wide strip. For comparison, another group of trees, the “control,” have no biochar in the soil. Four years into the study, the biochar trees have not shown significantly different growth, survival or fruit production compared to the control group. However, the CEC (Cation Exchange Capacity) and potash in the soil have increased. CEC is a measure of nutrients available to plant roots, so higher is better. Potash is a necessary nutrient that is low in our sandy soil because it leaches out easily. The biochar itself usually does not supply enough potash for the plant crop; it mostly helps the soil to retain the potash that is applied. In this fertilizer retention role, biochar acts like compost, but is more stable. Whereas compost breaks down within a year in our climate, biochar lasts for thousands of years even in the hotter, wetter climate of the Amazon basin.

In a study with common beans, biochar persisted longer and had a higher CEC than other forms of soil organic matter. It also increased bean yields and N fixation by beans.

Besides field studies, biochar is being tested to replace Perlite in the substrate for container plants. The porosity of biochar is similar to that of Perlite, but biochar has better water retention.

From an environmental perspective, the pyrolysis of organic matter produces heat and gases that can be used for energy production. Biochar reduces fertilizer runoff and potentially reduces fertilizer needs. Because biochar stores carbon for centuries, it has the potential as a tool in the fight against climate change.

With all these benefits, why isn’t everyone using biochar? On the down side, as seen in the peach study, biochar can take years to start improving plant crop production or the soil chemistry. Furthermore, biochar has not been standardized. Different feedstocks and processing temperatures and times lead to products with different properties. Research is ongoing to find the combinations that make the best biochar for specific applications, and the best percentage of biochar in the soil to maximize production. The biggest downside so far, though, is the cost. For garden-scale applications, prices start at about $4 per gallon, enough to add to 4 square feet of garden space. I could not find any biochar for sale in large quantities in our area.

Research on biochar and kiln design continues at universities like NC State and USDA. It also continues on a small, informal scale at Flow Farm in Moore County. The owner, Mark Epstein, has the goal of finding a design by which a kiln can be made for $50,000 – $100,000, and to have 5,000 kilns spread across the U.S. that can sell biochar for $10/ft3, rather than his current price of $35/ft3 (about $4.67/gallon). Time will tell whether all the research can make biochar economically viable and available for commercial growers.

Nancy Power is the Commercial Horticulture Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.