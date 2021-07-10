It’s (goat) showtime!

Wherever you may live in Richmond County, you’re sure to know how Richmond County 4-H enriches the lives of so many young people.

We appreciate your support in the past for the 4-H youth to participate in leadership and showmanship opportunities. We are asking for your help to sponsor our 2021 Richmond County 4-H Goat Show. In previous years, the Richmond County Show has attracted youth from Anson, Bladen, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Franklin, Guilford, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Montgomery, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Sampson, Stanly, Stokes, and Union Counties. More than 50 4-H’ers have brought over 100 animals and a large group of supporters from the district to the Richmond County Show annually. Our Richmond County 4-H youth that participate in this show will also participate in the North Carolina State Fair Livestock Shows. Youth work with their animals on a daily basis to train, feed, groom, and prepare their animals to be shown. This dedication and hard work deserves recognition.

At the show, showmen will compete in two main categories, showmanship and market classes. Showmanship is judging the youth on how well they handle their goat and how much they know about it. The judge will ask several questions relating to the animal being shown and require the showman to move the goat around the ring, judging how well the animal responds to its owner. Market classes strictly judge the animal’s marketability. This is done by looking at the goat and feeling for muscle mass and bone structure. Market classes are separated by weight as well as into wethers (males) and does (females). One thing that makes the Richmond County show unique is our Pee Wee class. Young showmen between the ages of 1 and 4 are allowed to enter the ring with an older showman helping them show a goat. This boosts their confidence in the ring and gives them practice so they are ready to show on their own as they get older.

Your sponsorship is needed to cover the costs of the necessities to host a livestock show. You and/or your organization will be recognized at the Richmond County Show and in printed materials on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Gary Welch (former Dale DeWitt) Farm off of Highway 73. This event is hosted by Richmond County 4-H and is funded through the generous donations of Richmond County businesses and individuals, like you. We are excited to be hosting an in person show after a year of virtual shows due to COVID-19. We appreciate your assistance in celebrating the hard work and achievements of these young people. Thank you for your continued support of this yearly event! Please mail contribution/sponsorship to 123

Caroline Street, Suite 100. Checks and money orders should be made payable to Richmond County 4-H with goat show in the memo. Please contact us at 997-8255 if you have any questions.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.