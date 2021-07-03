Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Marshall Joyner of Rockingham are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

They married right after high school on June 24, 1961 in Bennettsville, South Carolina and made their home in Rockingham.

They have three children, Marshall Joyner (Tammy Joyner) of Southern Pines, Angela Jeffrey (Jed Jeffrey) of Wilmington, NC, and Cathy Lemon (Richie Lemon) of Hampstead, NC.

They have also been blessed with five grandchildren, Hannah Holder, Kylie Joyner, Isabella Lemon, Jake Jeffrey, and Kaleigh Jeffrey.