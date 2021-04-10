April’s Tree of the Month: Cherry Tree

Photo courtesy of the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group

Spring is here! Walks around neighborhoods are enjoyable to see colors pop up almost daily as bursts of white or pink, and a splash of vivid purple appears all around. If you are like the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group, you are eager to always see something new outdoors even if you take the same path over and over. Cherry trees, dogwoods, tulip magnolias, and showy redbuds are some of North Carolina’s best flowering trees to view in the spring. That’s why it was not difficult to pick out April’s cherry tree of the month on the corner of Austin Street and Rosedale Lane.