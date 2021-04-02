Third Grade: Laney Taylor, Emily Rodgers, Nathe Lutz, Carmyn Tyler, Jacey Williamson, Carlos Zamora, Camryn Siebles, Drew Moree, Sam Moss, Colton Trexler, Katie Seagraves and Emery Owens. Virtual: Ayushi Caudhari.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Fourth Grade: Noah Harding, Cooper Gainey, Abbie Taylor, Jaleek Hagood, Autumn Morrison, Mason Simmons, Madison Tyler, Carly McDonald, Harper Johnson and Grace Velazquez Santos (absent-Hunter Steele). Virtual: Kaylea Peele and Eric Hicks.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Third Grade: Laney Taylor, Emily Rodgers, Nathe Lutz, Carmyn Tyler, Jacey Williamson, Carlos Zamora, Camryn Siebles, Drew Moree, Sam Moss, Colton Trexler, Katie Seagraves and Emery Owens. Virtual: Ayushi Caudhari.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Fourth Grade: Noah Harding, Cooper Gainey, Abbie Taylor, Jaleek Hagood, Autumn Morrison, Mason Simmons, Madison Tyler, Carly McDonald, Harper Johnson and Grace Velazquez Santos (absent-Hunter Steele). Virtual: Kaylea Peele and Eric Hicks.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

Fifth grade: Kayleigh Thrower, Braydon Freeman, Bella Miller,Erin Drumwright, Jake Gardner, Annalisa Ford, Ava Roller, Drake Wallace, Reese Clemmons, Samyiah Evans, Matti Wallace, Emma Wilson, Amelia Hathaway, Myrae Broady, Jordyn Chappell, Ben Monroe and Tristan Tario (absent-Jayden Contreras). Virtual: James Williams, Ava Bailey and Madison Vazquez.