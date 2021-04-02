Farm-Sweet-Farm: Returning to the land after retirement

Photo by Clarence DuBois Clarence DuBois on Gabor Farm with caterpillar tunnels behind him.

What would you like to do after you retire? For Richmond County residents John Matheson and Clarence & Tanya DuBois, the answer was “farm.” John Matheson grew up on a farm in the western part of Richmond County near Mount Gilead. While in college in 1973, his father asked him to meet at a lawyer’s office in town. John expected the meeting to be about taxes, but instead it turned out his father was selling most of the 230 acres of the farm, keeping only the house and 11 acres. The land had been in the family since 1903. John felt “gut-punched.”

Twenty years later, after his father had passed away, John got a call from the banker saying the property was for sale “on the courthouse steps,” having been foreclosed on. John traveled down from his home in Maryland and purchased the property back. For several years he commuted there on weekends to help his mother. Eventually he built a second house on the property, retired from his administrative job with the FDA, and moved back full time. Asked if he misses Maryland, he laughs and says emphatically, “NO.”

With the part-time help of two young hired men, John has developed a U-pick operation on his farm, mainly for muscadine grapes and figs, but also some blackberries and vegetables. Last summer, the Richmond County tourism office made a professional drone video of the farm to help publicize the U-pick operation online. That drew more customers. Hopefully the numbers will continue to increase, including visitors from bigger cities who will combine picking fresh muscadines grapes with other activities in the area, like kayaking on nearby Lake Tillery or hiking in Uwharrie National Forest.

At the other extreme, Clarence and Tanya both grew up in the Bronx in New York City. Even in such an urban setting, the seeds of farming were planted in Clarence. His parents bought him live chicks to rear. In addition, Clarence and his friends caught bumblebees for fun. They liked to put the bees in a jar and then release them into the crowded elevator of their apartment building. Neighbors were allowed to spank each other’s children back then, Clarence learned.

As adults, after stints in the military, Clarence and Tanya first met at a hospital in the Bronx where Clarence was a patient and Tanya was his nurse. In 1999, seeking a quieter life outside the big city, Clarence moved south, starting out as a night supervisor at Campbell’s Soup. He lived with his grandmother and step-grandfather on their small farm in Hamlet. His grandmother passed away soon after Clarence moved there, but he stayed on. A few years later, a job with DeWitt trucking took Clarence to Richmond, Virginia, where Tanya joined him. They started gardening on their ¾ acre lot, and raised chickens. They realized, “We like this,” and the idea of someday farming full time began to take hold.

When his step-grandfather passed away, Clarence inherited the farm in Hamlet The DuBois moved there at the end of 2014, and last spring he retired to begin farming full time. Part of his motivation is to improve nutrition among members of the community where he lives. “A lot of young Blacks see farming as slavery,” he notes, so he is trying to reintroduce the fun side.

“Hydroponics is fun. Growing mushrooms in a climate-controlled environment is fun. No-till is fun, after the initial work of getting it started. Cooking can be fun. Once cooking becomes fun, healthy eating becomes fun.” He says people complain about “big agri” but then don’t take time to fight it. “Your health is at your control. Your destiny is at your control,” he explains.

After clearing ¾ acre of trees, the couple planted pear, peach and nectarine trees. They raise ducks and chickens, and plan to get rabbits. A processing facility with a commercial kitchen is on the drawing board. The most established aspect of the farm is mushroom production. The DuBois started a mushroom co-op, and are converting a 40-foot trailer into a mushroom incubator, with plans for a second one. With help from a University of Mt. Olive AgPrime Grant, they built a mushroom lab where they raise their own spawn. They also hold adult day camps in the summer where attendees learn about growing mushrooms.

To help with the physical labor, the DuBois employ three farm workers. Even with the younger help, Clarence does his share of labor. To alleviate the resulting aches, he says, “Aleve® has become my friend.”

To learn how to farm, the DuBois rely on more experienced farmers, along with YouTube and Cooperative Extension classes. The latter included a year-long class on agribusiness and co-op formation taught by Dr. Yeboah of NC A&T University.

If you’re considering taking up farming in your retirement, NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center can help. Give us a call at 910-997-8255 or check out our website at https://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/

Nancy Power is the commercial horticulture agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.